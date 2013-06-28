CORRECTED-Shaw posts higher profit, raises cash-flow forecast

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
(Corrects paragraph 1, 3 to show that the company reported third-quarter results, not fourth quarter)
June 28 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a small rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher cable rates, and the company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast.
Net income rose to C$250 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$248 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, had more shares outstanding in the third quarter than a year earlier.
The company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast to C$590 to C$600 million from C$550 million. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ