版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 21:04 BJT

CORRECTED-Shaw posts higher profit, raises cash-flow forecast

(Corrects paragraph 1, 3 to show that the company reported third-quarter results, not fourth quarter)

June 28 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a small rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher cable rates, and the company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast.

Net income rose to C$250 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$248 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, had more shares outstanding in the third quarter than a year earlier.

The company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast to C$590 to C$600 million from C$550 million. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐