March 1 Energy services company ShawCor Ltd posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt in part by lower margins at its key pipeline segment.

For the October-December quarter, the Toronto-based company earned C$23 million ($23.3 million), or 32 Canadian cents a share, down from C$39.2 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to C$341.8 million.

Shares of ShawCor closed marginally down at C$31.79 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.