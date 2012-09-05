ShawCor announces strategic review

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 ShawCor Ltd said its controlling shareholder and chair of its board of directors, Virginia Shaw, may sell her shares as part of a sale of the company.
The energy services company has set up a committee to conduct a strategic review of alternatives, including canvassing potentially interested third parties, the company said in a statement.
The committee has engaged Credit Suisse Canada as financial adviser.
ShawCor shares closed at C$35.08 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.