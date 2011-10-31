UPDATE 1-Shaw beats estimates, may sell energy unit

* Q4 EPS excl items 72 cents vs 58 cents avg estimate
* Shares up 6 pct
Oct 31 Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N reported
quarterly results that beat estimates and said it would look to
sell its money-losing energy and chemicals (E&C) division,
sending shares up more than 6 percent.
The engineering company reported fiscal fourth-quarter
results on Monday, which showed a net loss of $90 million, or
$1.25 per share, for the period ended Aug. 31 on a 14 percent
decline in revenue to $1.48 billion.
But excluding one-time items, including cost increases for
an energy and chemicals project and a coal plant, Shaw earned
72 cents per share, compared with 58 cents expected on average
by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company also said it had
"multiple written indications of interest" from potential
buyers for its E&C division, which suffered a 46 percent drop
in full-year revenue to $593 million and lost $190 million.
Chief Executive Jim Bernhard said he believes the
ethylene-technology focused unit would benefit from being part
of a larger, more diversified international organization.
"We have looked over the years to grow that business both
organically and through M&A transactions," Bernhard said on a
call. "But obviously we didn't think that those opportunities
were at a value that we thought created shareholder value for
us, so we're looking at the alternative."
It is another potential disposal for Shaw, which announced
in September that it would sell its 20 percent stake in nuclear
power plant company Westinghouse Electric to Japan's Toshiba
Corp (6502.T). [ID:nL3E7K600T]
Shaw shares, which have lost nearly half of their value
since peaking in February, were 6.2 percent higher at $23.55 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)