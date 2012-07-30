版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 19:50 BJT

CB&I to buy Shaw Group for $3 billion

July 30 Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co said it will buy Shaw Group for $3.04 billion in cash and stock.

CB&I offered $46 per share - $41 in cash and $5 in stock - a premium of 72 percent to the Shaw stock's Friday closing price.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐