Sony Music invests $3 mln in Shazam - source

May 14 Sony Music Entertainment, a unit of Sony
Corp, has invested $3 million in music-recognition
application maker Shazam Entertainment, a source familiar with
the matter said.
A Wall Street Journal blog post said earlier in the day that
Vivendi's Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group
owner Access Industries had also invested $3 million each in
Shazam. (link.reuters.com/pet39v)
The investments come after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
invested $40 million in Shazam in July.
London-based Shazam's music-recognition technology helps
identify song title and artist, along with lyrics, video, artist
biography, concert tickets and recommended tracks.
Shazam and Sony declined to comment, while Universal Music
and Access Industries were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik, Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Abhirup
Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)