UPDATE 1-Shell CEO warns renewables shift could spell end if too swift

THE HAGUE, May 24 Royal Dutch Shell
cannot switch too quickly to producing renewable energy without
risking its dividend payments and even its very existence, the
oil and gas group's chief executive warned.
Major investors, including Dutch pension fund PGGM, have
criticised Shell's climate change policy in recent months,
saying it should do more to mitigate climate change risks.
However, 97 percent of Shell shareholders at its annual
meeting on Tuesday rejected a resolution to invest profits from
fossil fuels to become a renewable energy company. The
Anglo-Dutch firm had previously said it was against the
proposal.
Chevron and Exxon face similar climate change resolutions at
their annual meetings on Wednesday, highlighting growing
investor concern about oil and gas companies' exposure to a
warming climate after world powers agreed to tougher emissions
cuts in Paris last year.
Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said that the oil and
gas industry will nevertheless need to invest up to $1 trillion
per year, even while meeting the U.N.-backed goal of curbing
carbon emissions to limit the rise in global warming.
Making a switch to other forms of energy would take time,
Van Beurden said, adding that all the top 10 solar companies in
the world represent $14 billion in capital employed and
invested $5 billion in solar energy last year, but none had so
far paid any dividends.
"We cannot do it overnight (transition to renewables)
because it could mean the end of the company," he said.
And growing demand for oil and gas in emerging economies
means investments in the oil industry will have to continue.
"It will take an unprecedented amount of effort to bring
about a net zero emissions future," he said.
"If collectively we find a way to stay within the 2 degree
(Celsius limit), we will still need significant investment in
oil and gas...I am talking about up to a trillion dollars every
year," van Beurden added.
Europe's top oil companies, including France's Total
and BP have stepped up their push towards
renewables in recent months in the wake of an international
climate change treaty in Paris last year, where nations agreed
to limit global warming by cutting hydrocarbon use.
Shell, Europe's biggest oil company, is also setting up a
dedicated 'new energies' unit that will incorporate its wind and
solar as well as hydrogen and biofuel investments, an internal
memo seen by Reuters showed.
