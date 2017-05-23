UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal

* 94 pct of shareholders who voted rejected the resolution
* Follow This says will target BP once funding available
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package
By Karolin Schaps
THE HAGUE, May 23 Royal Dutch Shell
shareholders on Tuesday widely rejected a proposal by an
environmental group calling for the oil company to set and
publish annual targets to reduce carbon emissions.
The vote is a setback for climate activists who are
increasing pressure on global oil companies, including U.S.
firms Exxon Mobil and Chevron, to become more
ambitious in helping combat climate change.
Around 94 percent of Shell shareholders who cast a vote
decided against resolution 21, according to final results
reported following the company's annual general meeting (AGM) in
The Hague. Roughly 5 percent of voters abstained.
"The resolution is an unreasonable ask," said Shell Chief
Executive Ben van Beurden, promising to engage further with
investors on how the oil company can become more transparent
about its plans to tackle climate change.
Shell said binding emissions reduction targets would mean
"tying its hands" and weakening the company because it would be
forced to reduce production and sales.
Growing investor sensitivity to climate change risks have
already led Shell to invest in renewable energy projects such as
offshore wind farms.
Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company's new
remuneration policy which for the first time ties 10 percent of
executives bonuses to cutting greenhouse gas
emissions.
Van Beurden's speech at Tuesday's AGM began with a 30 minute
presentation of Shell's initiatives to help lower carbon
emissions.
Mark van Baal, founder of the Follow This activist group
which put forward the resolution, said the group would target
other oil companies such as BP as soon as funding was
available.
There was also little opposition to a 60 percent increase in
van Beurden's pay package, with 93 percent of shareholders
supporting it in Tuesday's vote.
Last week, shareholders of rival London-listed oil company
BP approved CEO Bob Dudley's pay package, which was 40
percent lower than the previous year.
Last year, some 60 percent of shareholders voted against
Dudley's pay package of nearly $20 million.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London, editing by David
Clarke and Susan Thomas)