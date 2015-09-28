Shell to stop exploration activity in Alaska

Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would stop exploration activity in offshore Alaska after poor results from a key well in the Chukchi Sea.

The company said it did not find sufficient amounts of oil and gas in the Burger J well, located about 150 miles from Barrow, Alaska, to warrant further exploration in the Burger prospect.

Shell said it expected to take a financial charge from the development. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)