Alaska to be hit by Shell's decision to halt oil exploration - Moody's

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
decision last week to walk away from its $7 billion
drilling effort in the Alaska Arctic could have a negative
impact on the state's already struggling economy, Moody's said
in a note released on Monday.
Although the exploration and drilling would have occurred in
federal water and would not have directly contributed to state
revenues, the decision to stop the project is still "credit
negative" for Alaska, the ratings agency said.
That is because Shell's efforts to tap the estimated 29
billion barrels of oil and gas would have provided indirect
benefits to the state's economy through job generation and
improved economic viability of the underutilized Trans-Alaska
Pipeline System, Moody's said.
Shell's decision to abandon the project was driven in part
by low crude oil prices, which have fallen from their 2014 peak
of $107 per barrel in June to approximately $45 currently.
Prolonged low prices have already taken a toll on Alaska,
which derives approximately 90 percent of its revenues from oil.
State revenues for fiscal 2015 of $2.3 billion were down 57
percent from $5.4 billion the prior year. The state has been
draining about $250 million per month from its substantial
reserves to support its fiscal 2016 budget.
"The state will continue to experience large deficits in the
coming years if oil prices remain low ... and will again need to
use reserve money to fill these gaps," Moody's said.
Alaska's credit rating is AAA-negative.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)