Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko

* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO
says
* Shell considering divesting Haynesville shale position
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell and
Anadarko Petroleum are renegotiating their five-year-old
joint venture in the Permian shale basin in Texas, Shell Chief
Financial Officer Simon Henry said on Thursday.
The 50-50 JV in the Delaware basin, which expires this year,
will likely see the operatorship of the asset "consolidated in a
different way", Henry said in an earnings presentation to
analysts.
Henry also said that Shell's position in the Haynesville
basin to the east of the Permian, which it acquired through its
takeover of BG Group last year, "won't necessarily stay in our
portfolio."
The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company is in the midst of a $30
billion global asset disposal programme and has previously said
it has put up for sale two assets in its U.S. shale
portfolio.
Shell plans to make its shale operations in North America
and Argentina a major production growth engine in the 2020s.
On Thursday it said it plans to grow its production in the
Permian and Fox Creek basin in Canada by some 140,000 barrels
per day of oil equivalent in the near-term.
Oil majors including Exxon Mobil and Statoil
have significantly increased their stakes in U.S. shale
in recent months as they seek to profit from the relatively
short time and low spending it takes to ramp up production.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Adrian
Croft)