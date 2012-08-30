Xx UPDATE 1-US to allow Shell to begin prep work for drilling in Arctic

* Shell still needs containment barge approval
* Salazar says uncertain Shell will drill well this yr
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Royal Dutch Shell
will be allowed to begin some "limited" drilling in Alaska's
Chukchi Sea, the U.S. government said on Thursday, as the
company struggled to keep its Arctic exploration plans this year
alive.
The U.S. Interior Department said Shell will be permitted to
begin preparatory work in the Chukchi, but cannot tap areas
containing oil until the government certifies its oil spill
containment system.
Shell's long-delayed $4.5 billion effort to drill for Arctic
oil looked close to fruition this year but the company has run
into snags.
"At this point we don't know what exactly is going to happen
with Shell and whether they are going to be able to complete a
well in the Arctic this year," Interior Secretary Salazar said
on a conference call with reporters.
In addition to seeking modifications to its air-quality
permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the
company is still waiting for its oil-spill containment barge,
the Arctic Challenger, to be approved by the Coast Guard.
Without that containment system, Interior said it will not
allow Shell to drill for oil in the Arctic.
Still, Shell welcomed the government's decision to allow
some drilling to commence.
"The Administration's decision to approve initial drilling
into non-oil-bearing zones in the Chukchi Sea reflects the
national importance of understanding the energy resource
offshore Alaska," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in a
statement.
Facing delays, Shell has asked the government to extend its
oil drilling season in the Chukchi beyond the Sept. 24 deadline
currently in place.
Salazar said Thursday it would be premature to decide on
that request until Shell received its final approvals, however.