Shell moves to keep open 2014 Alaska drilling option

LONDON Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell, which
abandoned this year's offshore Alaska drilling programme after a
series of setbacks in 2012, has submitted a stripped-down
exploration plan to U.S. authorities in a move that aims to keep
its options open to drill in summer 2014.
"Shell submitted revisions to its previously approved Plan
of Exploration Wednesday, Nov. 6 to the Department of Interior;
this process is required to keep the company's 2014 exploration
options viable," the company said in a statement.
"The plan details Shell's exploration program for multiple
wells in the Chukchi Sea."
Shell's 2012 plan included drilling in the Beauforts Sea as
well. Both seas are off Alaska's remote northern coast and are
inaccessible for drilling in the winter.
The Chukchi is the more westerly of the two. Finance
director Simon Henry said last week any new drilling programme
would be focused on the Chukchi only.
Shell's Arctic campaign was beset by accidents and a rising
tide of environmental protests and regulatory scrutiny in 2012.
Problems came to a head at the end of that year when the
Kulluk, a rig that had been drilling in the Beaufort Sea, came
loose from a vessel towing it south for the winter and ran
aground near Kodiak Island.
Henry said last week that the Kulluk, one of a handful of
specialised Arctic drilling rigs worldwide, would not be
returning to the Beaufort Sea and Shell had commissioned a
replacement.
Shell has spent about $5 billion on the search for oil in
Alaska's Arctic seas since it won licences to drill there in
2005.
Analysts say the allure of Alaska's offshore and other
Arctic seas for oil drillers remains strong given the
complications of politics and violence they face in other parts
of the world.
Drilling in the cold, remote waters is technologically
difficult and expensive, but dwindling reserves elsewhere have
forced oil firms to look deeper offshore.
The seas are shallow and are estimated to contain 13 percent
of the world's undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its gas.
"We will continue to take a methodical approach to this
exploration phase and will only proceed if the program meets the
conditions necessary to proceed safely and responsibly," the
company said.