Shell aims to restart Arctic drilling this year -CEO

LONDON Jan 29 Royal Dutch Shell is planning to restart oil drilling in the Arctic this year, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

The oil company suspended its Alaskan drilling programme in 2014 to rein in costs and in the face of fierce environmental opposition.

Van Beurden said he aimed to restart the campaign this year, pending approval of the necessary permits and the conclusion of various legal challenges.

"Yes, we are minded to drill in the Chukchi Sea," he told reporters at a conference in London. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
