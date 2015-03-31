U.S. approval moves Shell a step closer to Arctic drilling

UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday upheld a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska, moving Royal Dutch Shell a step closer to returning to the Arctic since it suffered accidents in the region in 2012.
"The Arctic is an important component of the Administration's national energy strategy, and we remain committed to taking a thoughtful and balanced approach to oil and gas leasing and exploration offshore Alaska," said Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
LUSAKA, May 11 Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has called for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals, which is being sued for $1.4 billion by a state-owned firm, the presidency said on Thursday.