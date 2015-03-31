版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三

U.S. approval moves Shell a step closer to Arctic drilling

WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday upheld a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska, moving Royal Dutch Shell a step closer to returning to the Arctic since it suffered accidents in the region in 2012.

"The Arctic is an important component of the Administration's national energy strategy, and we remain committed to taking a thoughtful and balanced approach to oil and gas leasing and exploration offshore Alaska," said Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)
