CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Shell's shock move jumpstarts oil benchmark reform debate

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics reports departure of CFO
* PTC Therapeutics announces departure of chief financial officer, Shane Kovacs
* PTC Therapeutics announces departure of chief financial officer, Shane Kovacs
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment for the phase 2 part of the ongoing trial of cabiralizumab for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Announced that it has been conducting a review of various strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value