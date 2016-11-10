Shell to invest $10 bln as Brazil expands private role in oil industry

BRASILIA Nov 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
will invest $10 billion in Brazil over five years now that the
country has increased opportunities for foreign companies in its
oil industry, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Already the largest foreign investor in Brazil, Shell is
particularly encouraged by recent legislation that increases the
role of private oil companies in the tapping of vast off-shore
oil deposits in the subsalt layer, Chief Executive Officer Ben
van Beurden said.
"This was a good move by the government and it will open up
opportunities for more players to invest in Brazil," Van Beurden
told reporters after meeting with President Michel Temer.
Temer took office this year after the impeachment and
removal of leftist Dilma Rousseff, whose Workers Party was
opposed to reducing the central role of state-controlled oil
company Petrobras in the subsalt region.
Shell is already a major subsalt player as a Petrobras
partner in the massive Libra oil field, and acquired more assets
in Brazil through its merger with rival BG Group.
New investments could be made by Shell in oil industry
auctions planned next year, Van Beurden said, and the company
will look at opportunities in distribution at a time that
Petrobras is considering selling a big stake in its subsidiary
BR Distribuidora.
"If there are opportunities, we will also look at the
possibility of deepening our portfolio in the downstream area,
he said.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)