CORRECTED-Shell files environmental assessment for LNG Canada project

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc , the lead partner in the consortium planning the LNG Canada project on British Columbia's northern coast, said on Friday it has filed for an environmental assessment certificate with provincial regulators, a key step in gaining approval to build the liquefied natural-gas facility.

The company said in a release that the filing to British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office begins a 180-day review of the project's socio-economic and environmental impacts.

Shell has a 50 percent stake in the project, which will initially produce some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year for the Asian market and could be expanded to 24 million tonnes. PetroChina has a 20 percent share while Korea Gas Corp and Mitsubishi Corp each hold 15 percent. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)