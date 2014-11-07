UPDATE 2-Shell says LNG Canada project to cost up to C$40 billion

(Adds detail and comment in paragraphs three through seven)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, the lead partner in the consortium planning the LNG
Canada facility on British Columbia's northern coast, said on
Friday the project to liquefy natural gas for export to Asia
could cost as much as C$40 billion ($35.3 billion) when fully
complete.
Shell's cost estimate for the LNG Canada facility near
Kitimat, British Columbia, was included in the environmental
assessment filed with provincial regulators on Friday.
The filing begins a 180-day review of the proposal but the
company cautioned it and its partners have not yet decided
whether to build the plant as it waits on regulatory approvals,
a detailed cost estimate and lines up customers for the
project's natural gas.
"We have ... various different hurdles to get over before
making a final investment decision," Susannah Pierce, a
spokeswoman for the project, said on a conference call.
"We have a number of different tracks that we're following
to try to get to a point where we can put together what we are
calling a final investment decision package to present to our
shareholders."
Shell said it believes the facility will cost between C$25
billion and C$40 billion. However, even at the lower end of that
range LNG Canada would among the costliest construction projects
ever proposed in the country.
To be sure, even at the upper end of its estimate, the
Canada LNG project is not the most expensive of the 10 such
facilities worldwide Shell owns a stake in. The company owns 25
percent of the Chevron Corp-led Gorgon project in
Australia. Shell has a one-fourth share of the 15.9 million
tonne per year project, which is expected to cost $54 billion.
The LNG Canada estimate is for when the project is fully
built out, with four trains liquefying as much as 24 million
tonnes of Canadian natural gas annually for shipment to the
Asian market.
In its application for an environmental assessment
certificate, Shell said the plant will emit 0.15 tonne of carbon
dioxide per tonne of LNG, which it said is below the emission
standards introduced last month by British Columbia's government
and will make it one of the least CO2-intensive LNG facilities
in the world.
Shell said that the project could be in service in about
five years following a final investment decision.
Shell has a 50 percent stake in the project, which will
initially produce some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year.
PetroChina Co Ltd has a 20 percent share while Korea
Gas Corp and Mitsubishi Corp each hold 15
percent.
(1 US dollar = 1.1348 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Marguerita Choy and James Dalgleish)