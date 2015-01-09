版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 10日 星期六 02:06 BJT

Shell to cut 'less than' 300 workers at Alberta oil sands operation

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 Royal Dutch Shell will cut "less than" 300 employees out of around 3,000 working at its oil sands operation in northern Alberta, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Shell Canada spokesman Cameron Yost said those affected would be considered for positions elsewhere in Shell's global operations. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐