Shell to cut 'less than' 300 workers at Alberta oil sands operation

Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 Royal Dutch Shell will cut "less than" 300 employees out of around 3,000 working at its oil sands operation in northern Alberta, a company spokesman said on Friday.
Shell Canada spokesman Cameron Yost said those affected would be considered for positions elsewhere in Shell's global operations. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
* National Western Life Group, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017