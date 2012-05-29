Shell sees low cost expansion in Canada's oil sands

CALGARY, Alberta May 29 Peter Voser, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday that the company expects to expand production from its 255,000 barrel per day Athabasca Oil Sands Project by as much as 90,000 bpd by the end of the decade.

Voser told reporters in Calgary that Shell plans a series of debottlenecking operations that will add new production at a cost of less than $50 per barrel.

He also warned that Canada has to become competitive in Asia's liquefied natural gas market during the current decade.