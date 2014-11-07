CORRECTED-Shell says LNG Canada project could cost up to C$40 billion

(Changes name of project to LNG Canada in headline and story)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, the lead partner in the LNG Canada project planned for
British Columbia's northern coast, expects the liquefied natural
gas facility to cost as much as C$40 billion ($35.2 billion)
when fully complete.
Shell's cost estimate for the project was included in the
environmental assessment filed with British Columbia regulators
on Friday. The estimate is for when the project is fully built
out, with four trains liquefying Canadian natural gas for
shipment to the Asian market.
Shell has a 50 percent stake in the project, which will
initially produce some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year for the
Asian market and could be expanded to 24 million tonnes with
four trains operating. PetroChina has a 20 percent
share while Korea Gas Corp and Mitsubishi Corp
each hold 15 percent.
(1 US dollar = 1.1356 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)