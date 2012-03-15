UPDATE 1-Shell eyes Pa. site for new chemical plant

March 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc may build a multi-billion-dollar chemical complex on the site of what is now a zinc plant about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh, part of a manufacturing shift to cheap natural gas from fracking.

The selection of the site, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, is a boost to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett and other Keystone State politicians, who had aggressively wooed Shell with promises of tax abatements.

Shell did not disclose any specific tax deals when it announced the site on Thursday, but Pennsylvania legislators had proposed slashing corporate income and other taxes for 15 years for manufacturers investing at least $1 billion in-state.

West Virginia and Ohio had also offered similar tax deals, but the Monaca site is close to Shell's 700,000 acres of leased and owned Marcellus Shale land in northern Pennsylvania.

Many expect the plant would boost the economy of all three states. The Monaca site is only about 16 miles (26 km) from West Virginia's northern panhandle and from Ohio.

Shell signed an option agreement to buy the site of Horsehead Holding Corp's current zinc production facility on the Ohio River.

Horsehead is building a new plant in North Carolina.

Shell's chemical complex, plans for which were first announced last summer, likely would take four years to build and would turn ethane from natural gas into ethylene.

Shell would then turn the ethylene into the lucrative chemical polyethylene, used to make packaging, cushions and clothing.

Shells also has large chemical facilities in Houston, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Appalachia is geographically well placed as a chemical manufacturing site because 45 percent of U.S. demand for polyethylene is concentrated in northern and northeastern states from Maine to Minnesota.

Caiman Energy LLC, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Dominion Resources Inc and others are, like Shell, aggressively investing in the region to access cheap natural gas from fracking, in which chemical-laced water and sand are blasted deep below ground.

Environmentalists, however, fear fracking could pollute water supplies, and an Ohio state agency earlier this month said there was evidence that it had led to a series of earthquakes in the state.

New York state currently has a ban on the process.