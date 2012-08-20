Shell, Chevron to swap natgas assets in Australia

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Royal Dutch Shell Plc will pay $450 million and exchange its interests in two fields offshore Australia with Chevron Corp's holdings in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) asset to grow Shell's presence in LNG supply projects.
Shell will exchange its 33.3 percent interest in the Clio and Acme fields in the Carnarvon Basin off northwest Australia for Chevron's 16.7 percent interest in the East Browse block and 20 percent interest in the West Browse block, the companies said.
The asset exchange will give Chevron a 100 percent interest in blocks WA-205-P and WA-42-R and help expand its Wheatstone area resource base, where it is developing a LNG project.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.