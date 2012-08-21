UPDATE 2-Shell ups stake in Australia's Browse LNG, Chevron exits

* Chevron to exit Woodside-led Browse LNG project
* Shell to pay $450 mln plus assets for Chevron Browse LNG
equity
* Deal may open floating LNG option for Browse LNG project
Aug 21 Royal Dutch Shell Plc will
increase its stake in Australia's Browse LNG project by picking
up Chevron's equity in the $30-billion venture in an asset-swap
deal, opening up the possibility of new development options such
as floating LNG.
Browse LNG has been plagued by controversy over its proposed
location at James Price Point on the northwestern coast of
Australia, which has been opposed by some project partners,
environmentalists and Aboriginal landowners.
"Shell's increased participation may promote alternative
development options such as floating LNG, should a land-based
project prove to be too expensive or too impractical," Morgan
Stanley analyst Stuart Baker said in a note to clients.
Shell is regarded as the industry leader in developing
floating LNG and expects to bring the world's first floating
LNG, Prelude LNG, online by 2017.
Shell will pay $450 million and swap interests in two fields
off the Australian coast for Chevron Corp's holdings in
the Browse LNG project, Shell said in a statement on Monday.
The deal will increase Shell's share in the development to
around 27 percent, according to analysts, and make it the second
largest shareholder after operator Woodside Petroleum.
But the exit of Chevron, which is a partner in Woodside's
North West Shelf LNG, may also decrease the likelihood of Browse
LNG piping its gas to that facility as an alternative to the
development of a plant at the James Price Point location,
analysts said.
Woodside is scheduled to make a decision on whether to go
forward with the James Price Point location by mid-2013.
BP, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
(MIMI) and BHP Billiton also hold
equity interests in the development.
Australia, which is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG
exporter by the end of the decade, has more than $170 billion
worth of LNG export projects under construction.
DEAL DETAILS
As part of the deal, Shell will exchange a one-third
interest in the Clio and Acme fields in the Carnarvon Basin off
northwest Australia for a 16.7 percent interest held by Chevron
in the East Browse block and a 20 percent interest it holds in
the West Browse block.
The swap would help Chevron expand its Wheatstone area
resource base in Western Australia.
Chevron plans to increase production at the $29 billion
Wheatstone plant to 25 million tonnes per year (mtpa) from the
8.9 mtpa of LNG currently under construction. Wheatstone LNG is
expected to start exporting gas in 2016.
Buying Chevron's interests in the Browse LNG project in
Western Australia means Shell will hold a 35 percent interest in
the West Browse block and 25 percent interest in the East Browse
block. The asset exchange is subject to governmental approval.