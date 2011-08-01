SPECIAL REPORT: U.S. middlemen paved way for troubled Chinese stock listings

(SHELL GAMES: A Reuters Investigation: Articles in this series are exploring the impact of corporate secrecy in the United States.)

* Chinese 'Reverse Mergers' Have Dealt at Least $18 Billion in Paper Losses to Shareholders

* Chinese Companies Used U.S. Shells to List on American Exchanges

By Nanette Byrnes and Lynnley Browning

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters)-A spate of spectacular collapses of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges has cost U.S. investors billions of dollars. The fiasco has sparked multiple investigations. Accusations are swirling in Washington and Beijing.

It all began with an email sent out of the blue a decade ago to a Texas businessman named Timothy Halter.

The email came from Shanghai native Zhihao "John" Zhang. The former medical student introduced himself and asked: Was Halter interested in helping bring Chinese companies to the U.S. stock market? Zhang proposed using a backdoor method that the Texan had mastered for American firms: buying dormant shell companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Soon, Halter and Zhang brought two Chinese firms to market in America: a manufacturer of power-steering systems and a maker of vitamins, weight-loss supplements and household cleaners.

The email led to a boom for a niche industry of advisers who specialize in a brand of deals, called the "reverse merger," that use shell companies to give clients easy entry into U.S. capital markets. More than 400 Chinese companies seized the chance.

Leading the way was Halter, a slim, salt-and-pepper-haired man who played a direct or indirect part in 23 deals; staked his name on at least 20 other deals done by his Shanghai partner, Zhang; and paved the way, through conferences in China, for dozens of other deals.

It was a lucrative gambit: Halter lives with his family on a 50-acre ranch in Texas, where he breeds bass. His firm, Halter Financial Group, threw splashy "summits" to promote the industry, including a gathering headlined by former President George W. Bush in 2010. Its website boasts: "Reverse Merger Experts!"

But deals birthed by Halter and his imitators are now blowing up.

Investors have alleged widespread accounting irregularities and other problems at dozens of the Chinese companies that reverse-listed in the U.S., causing share prices to nosedive. Since March, some 30 Chinese firms have seen their auditors resign and at least 25 have been delisted from U.S. exchanges.

$18 BILLION GONE

A Reuters examination of a cross-section of 122 Chinese reverse mergers on U.S. markets found that between each stock's peak trading price and July 10, 2011, those companies saw a total of $18 billion of their market capitalization vanish.

Reuters interviewed nearly 100 industry participants and examined financial records of dozens of Chinese companies to paint the most detailed picture yet of the network of dozens of players involved in the reverse-mergers boom.

That industry hinges on a handful of leading "shell brokers" such as Halter who purvey paper companies; investment banks who specialize in financing a firm after a reverse merger; and auditors, usually small shops, who are lightly regulated in the U.S.--and not at all in China and Hong Kong.

The controversy has stirred up new tensions between Washington and Beijing, which held talks on the matter in July.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the U.S. auditing watchdog, issued a report in March about potential problems with the audits of Chinese companies formed through reverse mergers. The Securities and Exchange Commission has set up a working group to examine Chinese reverse mergers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened its own broad investigation, say people familiar with the situation.

The Chinese reverse-merger boom and bust offer insight into a little-understood corner of American business: the widespread use of shell companies, which can offer their owners a way to minimize regulatory scrutiny. The U.S. in recent years has called for much greater transparency in global business transactions. But on American shores, opaque shell companies are rife.

"It appears that some Chinese firms have seen a way to access the strongest public markets in the world, but through the weakest area of enforcement," says Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

REVERSE GEAR

A reverse merger hinges on a shell company-a firm without meaningful assets or operations, used as a vehicle for transactions-that's already listed on a stock exchange.

A deal typically starts with a so-called shell broker, anyone from a small shop to a larger firm such as Halter's. Brokers acquire shells, often domiciled in a secrecy-friendly state such as Delaware, Utah or Nevada. The broker then sells the U.S. shell to an operating company seeking to trade on a U.S. exchange-a transaction which, unlike an initial public offering, isn't overseen by regulators.

The acquiring firm thus becomes a publicly-traded company, with access to U.S. investors - but without the time, expense and scrutiny of a traditional initial public offering.

Companies are incorporated under state rather than federal law, and so the federal overseer of stock flotations, the Securities and Exchange Commission, doesn't as a matter of course review reverse mergers until after the deal is done.

In Chinese deals, the buyer is often a holding company based in Delaware, the British Virgin Islands or other tax haven, which in turn controls the actual operations on mainland China. This structure complicates the ability of U.S. regulators to dig into the accounts of the resulting firms.

In recent years, one in three U.S. reverse mergers involved a Chinese operating company. In 2010, 260 reverse mergers were completed, according to deal tracker PrivateRaise. Of those, 83 deals involved operating companies in mainland China.

There are more than 1,200 dormant public companies in the U.S., PrivateRaise says. They can be purchased for as little as $30,000, then sold by shell brokers for as much as 10 times that amount or more. Brokers say that in 2007 and 2008, the peak of the market, Chinese firms would pay up to $800,000 for a high-quality shell, one with no lingering liabilities.

Reverse mergers, to be sure, are a legitimate way to gain access to capital for smaller companies that can't afford a full-fledged initial public offering or don't need to raise large sums. The problem isn't the technique, defenders argue, but rather people who misuse it.

David N. Feldman, a New York lawyer and author of a book about reverse mergers, notes that the large majority of Chinese deals are good ones, and that IPOs are also subject to abuses. Chinese software maker Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd. achieved a peak market value of $2.3 billion on the New York Stock Exchange after its IPO, but came under regulatory scrutiny this spring and is now being de-listed from the Big Board.

COLORADO ROOTS

The industry has roots in the Colorado mining boom and bust of the 1950s, when entrepreneurs bought up failed listed companies. Timothy Halter's breakthrough was to spread the tactic to China.

Halter, the founder and president of boutique firm Halter Financial Group in Argyle, an affluent suburb northwest of Dallas, did a handful of reverse mergers, all for American companies, in the seven years after opening his company in 1995.

Zhang, who lived in Toronto, found Halter by Googling "reverse mergers," according to people who know both men. China was the world's hottest economy, and Halter was intrigued by Zhang's email and subsequent calls, these people say.

Their first Chinese reverse mergers-involving household cleaning-goods maker Tiens Biotech in 2002 and China Automotive in 2003--caused a sensation.

"These were the two deals that really got everybody's attention