SPECIAL REPORT: U.S. middlemen paved way for troubled Chinese stock listings

(SHELL GAMES: A Reuters Investigation: Articles in this series
are exploring the impact of corporate secrecy in the United
States.)
* Chinese 'Reverse Mergers' Have Dealt at Least $18 Billion
in Paper Losses to Shareholders
* Chinese Companies Used U.S. Shells to List on American
Exchanges
By Nanette Byrnes and Lynnley Browning
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters)-A spate of spectacular collapses
of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges has cost U.S.
investors billions of dollars. The fiasco has sparked multiple
investigations. Accusations are swirling in Washington and
Beijing.
It all began with an email sent out of the blue a decade ago
to a Texas businessman named Timothy Halter.
The email came from Shanghai native Zhihao "John" Zhang. The
former medical student introduced himself and asked: Was Halter
interested in helping bring Chinese companies to the U.S. stock
market? Zhang proposed using a backdoor method that the Texan
had mastered for American firms: buying dormant shell companies
listed on U.S. exchanges.
Soon, Halter and Zhang brought two Chinese firms to market
in America: a manufacturer of power-steering systems and a maker
of vitamins, weight-loss supplements and household cleaners.
The email led to a boom for a niche industry of advisers who
specialize in a brand of deals, called the "reverse merger,"
that use shell companies to give clients easy entry into U.S.
capital markets. More than 400 Chinese companies seized the
chance.
Leading the way was Halter, a slim, salt-and-pepper-haired
man who played a direct or indirect part in 23 deals; staked his
name on at least 20 other deals done by his Shanghai partner,
Zhang; and paved the way, through conferences in China, for
dozens of other deals.
It was a lucrative gambit: Halter lives with his family on a
50-acre ranch in Texas, where he breeds bass. His firm, Halter
Financial Group, threw splashy "summits" to promote the
industry, including a gathering headlined by former President
George W. Bush in 2010. Its website boasts: "Reverse Merger
Experts!"
But deals birthed by Halter and his imitators are now
blowing up.
Investors have alleged widespread accounting irregularities
and other problems at dozens of the Chinese companies that
reverse-listed in the U.S., causing share prices to nosedive.
Since March, some 30 Chinese firms have seen their auditors
resign and at least 25 have been delisted from U.S. exchanges.
$18 BILLION GONE
A Reuters examination of a cross-section of 122 Chinese
reverse mergers on U.S. markets found that between each stock's
peak trading price and July 10, 2011, those companies saw a
total of $18 billion of their market capitalization vanish.
Reuters interviewed nearly 100 industry participants and
examined financial records of dozens of Chinese companies to
paint the most detailed picture yet of the network of dozens of
players involved in the reverse-mergers boom.
That industry hinges on a handful of leading "shell brokers"
such as Halter who purvey paper companies; investment banks who
specialize in financing a firm after a reverse merger; and
auditors, usually small shops, who are lightly regulated in the
U.S.--and not at all in China and Hong Kong.
The controversy has stirred up new tensions between
Washington and Beijing, which held talks on the matter in July.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the U.S.
auditing watchdog, issued a report in March about potential
problems with the audits of Chinese companies formed through
reverse mergers. The Securities and Exchange Commission has set
up a working group to examine Chinese reverse mergers, and the
Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened its own broad
investigation, say people familiar with the situation.
The Chinese reverse-merger boom and bust offer insight into
a little-understood corner of American business: the widespread
use of shell companies, which can offer their owners a way to
minimize regulatory scrutiny. The U.S. in recent years has
called for much greater transparency in global business
transactions. But on American shores, opaque shell companies are
rife.
"It appears that some Chinese firms have seen a way to
access the strongest public markets in the world, but through
the weakest area of enforcement," says Republican Rep. Patrick
McHenry, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform.
REVERSE GEAR
A reverse merger hinges on a shell company-a firm without
meaningful assets or operations, used as a vehicle for
transactions-that's already listed on a stock exchange.
A deal typically starts with a so-called shell broker,
anyone from a small shop to a larger firm such as Halter's.
Brokers acquire shells, often domiciled in a secrecy-friendly
state such as Delaware, Utah or Nevada. The broker then sells
the U.S. shell to an operating company seeking to trade on a
U.S. exchange-a transaction which, unlike an initial public
offering, isn't overseen by regulators.
The acquiring firm thus becomes a publicly-traded company,
with access to U.S. investors - but without the time, expense
and scrutiny of a traditional initial public offering.
Companies are incorporated under state rather than federal
law, and so the federal overseer of stock flotations, the
Securities and Exchange Commission, doesn't as a matter of
course review reverse mergers until after the deal is done.
In Chinese deals, the buyer is often a holding company based
in Delaware, the British Virgin Islands or other tax haven,
which in turn controls the actual operations on mainland China.
This structure complicates the ability of U.S. regulators to dig
into the accounts of the resulting firms.
In recent years, one in three U.S. reverse mergers involved
a Chinese operating company. In 2010, 260 reverse mergers were
completed, according to deal tracker PrivateRaise. Of those, 83
deals involved operating companies in mainland China.
There are more than 1,200 dormant public companies in the
U.S., PrivateRaise says. They can be purchased for as little as
$30,000, then sold by shell brokers for as much as 10 times that
amount or more. Brokers say that in 2007 and 2008, the peak of
the market, Chinese firms would pay up to $800,000 for a
high-quality shell, one with no lingering liabilities.
Reverse mergers, to be sure, are a legitimate way to gain
access to capital for smaller companies that can't afford a
full-fledged initial public offering or don't need to raise
large sums. The problem isn't the technique, defenders argue,
but rather people who misuse it.
David N. Feldman, a New York lawyer and author of a book
about reverse mergers, notes that the large majority of Chinese
deals are good ones, and that IPOs are also subject to abuses.
Chinese software maker Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd.
achieved a peak market value of $2.3 billion on the New York
Stock Exchange after its IPO, but came under regulatory scrutiny
this spring and is now being de-listed from the Big Board.
COLORADO ROOTS
The industry has roots in the Colorado mining boom and bust
of the 1950s, when entrepreneurs bought up failed listed
companies. Timothy Halter's breakthrough was to spread the
tactic to China.
Halter, the founder and president of boutique firm Halter
Financial Group in Argyle, an affluent suburb northwest of
Dallas, did a handful of reverse mergers, all for American
companies, in the seven years after opening his company in 1995.
Zhang, who lived in Toronto, found Halter by Googling
"reverse mergers," according to people who know both men. China
was the world's hottest economy, and Halter was intrigued by
Zhang's email and subsequent calls, these people say.
Their first Chinese reverse mergers-involving household
cleaning-goods maker Tiens Biotech in 2002 and China Automotive
in 2003--caused a sensation.
"These were the two deals that really got everybody's
attention