CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Shell carbon-capture project gets Alberta nod

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 A Canadian
carbon-capture and storage project backed by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc was approved by regulators in Alberta on Wednesday,
though the company must agree to a number of conditions before
the project can proceed.
Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board said Shell's
Quest project, which will capture carbon dioxide from its oil
sands upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta, and inject the gas into
the ground, is in the public interest.
The project would be the first of its kind for the oil
sands, the world's third-largest crude reserve behind Venezuela
and Saudi Arabia. Oil sands projects, particularly upgraders
that convert bitumen stripped from the sands into synthetic
crude oil, emit millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and such
projects are seen as a way to improve their environmental
performance.
The board attached 23 conditions to the approval, with most
of those related to data collection, analysis and reporting.
Shell said it welcomed the approval, however the company and
its partners in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project are still
completing studies on the feasibility of the project and do not
expect to make a decision on whether to proceed until later this
year.
"This is a really important and exciting milestone for the
project and takes us one step closer to implementing the first
CCS project for an oil sands operation," John Abbott, Shell's
executive vice-president, heavy oil, said in a statement.
The project could capture as much as one million tonnes of
carbon dioxide annually, which Shell says is the equivalent of
taking 175,000 cars off the road.
Shell has a 60 percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands
Project, which includes a mine and a 255,000 barrel per day
upgrader. Marathon Oil Corp and Chevron Corp
each have a 20 percent share.
