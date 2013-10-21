Shell trading unit registers with U.S. swaps regulator

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 21 A Houston-based unit of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc applied to become a registered
derivatives dealer, the second global oil company to accept
tough new U.S. trading rules.
More than 80 banks across the world that dominate the
lucrative commodity derivative trading business have registered
as so-called Swap Dealers with the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission since the beginning of the year.
But Britain's BP Plc was had been the only oil
company to register with the agency, despite the fact oil
companies have fiercely competed with Wall Street in commodity
markets for more than a decade.
The Shell unit, Shell Trading Risk Management, showed up in
a registry kept by the National Futures Association, a
self-regulatory agency that oversees swaps and futures and
supervises the registration of swap dealers.
It was not clear from the list when Shell filed the
application. The unit's status as a swap dealer was "pending,"
the list showed, a first step towards the provisional
registration the other swap dealers have.
Shell did not have an immediate comment, while the NFA could
not immediately be reached for a comment.
Energy trading firms feared being swept up by a deluge of
new rules when watchdogs clamped down on derivatives trading
after the 2007-09 financial crisis to prevent a repetition of
the meltdown and make markets more transparent.
But the vast majority sidestepped the tougher rules, which
among others demands require firms to report trades. Commodity
trader Cargill is the only other non-bank on the NFA's
list.