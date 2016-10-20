UPDATE 2-Shell sells non-core Canadian oil and gas assets for $1 billion

(Adds analyst comment, context on Shell Canada operations)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 20 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Thursday it is selling $1.03 billion worth of
non-core oil and gas properties in western Canada to Tourmaline
Oil Corp, the latest example of the global oil major
trimming its operations in the region.
Shell said it will sell 206,000 acres (83,365 hectares) of
developed and undeveloped lands, amounting to production of
about 24,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day, to Calgary-based
Tourmaline.
The assets include 61,000 acres (24,685 hectares) in the
Gundy area in northeast British Columbia and 145,000 acres
(58,679 hectares) in the Deep Basin area of west-central
Alberta.
Shell is undergoing a $30 billion asset divestment program
globally and has already pulled back from some capital
commitments in western Canada.
In July, the company delayed a decision on whether to build
a liquefied natural gas export terminal in British Columbia,
citing global industry challenges.
In October 2015, it halted its Carmon Creek oil sands
project in northern Alberta because of the lack of
infrastructure to move Canadian crude to market.
Shell Upstream Director Andy Brown said the company was
selling to Tourmaline because the assets did not fit into
Shell's near-term development plans.
Robert Fitzmartyn, director of institutional research at GMP
FirstEnergy in Calgary, said the divestitures and delays were
not a good sign.
"With regards to a long-term oil and gas producer in Canada,
the early signs of somebody pulling out cannot be a positive
commentary for the political environment," Fitzmartyn said.
The left-leaning NDP government in Alberta has unsettled
many energy companies by raising corporate taxes and introducing
carbon pricing. Elsewhere in Canada, there is staunch resistance
to building new energy infrastructure like pipelines.
Shell still holds nearly 650,000 net acres (263,045
hectares) in the Montney and Duvernay shale plays and is a major
oil sands producer in northern Alberta.
The Montney is considered one of Canada's best shale plays
and was expected to provide most of the gas for Canada's west
coast LNG industry. However, the LNG boom has failed to
materialize given regulatory delays in approving export
terminals and environmental opposition.
Shell spokesman Cameron Yost said after the sale the company
would still have ample production from its Groundbirch acreage
to supply the LNG terminal should the project go forward.
The deal consists of $758 million in cash and Tourmaline
shares valued at $279 million, and is expected to close in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
(Additional reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel and Will Dunham)