Exxon-Shell gas venture may have to adjust Groningen output after court ruling

AMSTERDAM, April 15 Gas production joint venture NAM is studying the impact of a court ruling that halted production at a small part of the massive Groningen gas field because of safety concerns, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said that NAM may have to adjust production in other areas to compensate for the lost production near the town of Loppersum.

NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij) is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.

