Ukraine picks ExxonMobil, Shell-led group for Black Sea project

KIEV Aug 15 Ukraine has selected a consortium led by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to explore the Skifska oil and gas field on its Black Sea shelf, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Eduard Stavitsky said on Wednesday.

Russia's LUKOIL had also bid in the tender for Skifska.

