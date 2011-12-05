UPDATE 2-Output at giant Norway gas field stopped -Shell

* Ormen Lange's plant suffers power dip and ramp up problems

* Gas exports stopped, plant restarting -Shell

* Not known when normal operations will resume

OSLO, Dec 5 A plant processing gas from Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, was restarting operations on Monday after shutting down unexpectedly and curtailing a key gas supply to Europe.

The energy firm said the plant processing gas from the offshore field, which can supply up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs, sustained a power dip at 0200 GMT that shut down production.

"Gas exports from the plant were stopped at 3 a.m. on Monday morning (local time) due to power loss," said a company spokesman. "All systems are in the process of being restarted. No time is given for when normal operations will resume."

It was not known what caused the power loss, he said.

The Nyhamna plant gets all its power from the Norwegian national grid and has sustained shutdowns due to problems there on several occasions this year and last year.

"Due to power dip and ramp up problems Ormen Lange's demand is reduced," Shell said in a message to the Nordic power bourse at 0651 GMT.

The plant was only consuming 20 megawatts (MW) of power compared to an installed capacity of 200 MW, the message said.

Ormen Lange has an average output of some 62 million cubic metres per day.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).