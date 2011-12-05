UPDATE 2-Output at giant Norway gas field stopped -Shell

* Ormen Lange's plant suffers power dip and ramp up problems
* Gas exports stopped, plant restarting -Shell
* Not known when normal operations will resume
OSLO, Dec 5 A plant processing gas from
Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange
field off Norway, was restarting operations on Monday after
shutting down unexpectedly and curtailing a key gas supply to
Europe.
The energy firm said the plant processing gas from the
offshore field, which can supply up to 20 percent of Britain's
gas needs, sustained a power dip at 0200 GMT that shut down
production.
"Gas exports from the plant were stopped at 3 a.m. on Monday
morning (local time) due to power loss," said a company
spokesman. "All systems are in the process of being restarted.
No time is given for when normal operations will resume."
It was not known what caused the power loss, he said.
The Nyhamna plant gets all its power from the Norwegian
national grid and has sustained shutdowns due to problems there
on several occasions this year and last year.
"Due to power dip and ramp up problems Ormen Lange's demand
is reduced," Shell said in a message to the Nordic power bourse
at 0651 GMT.
The plant was only consuming 20 megawatts (MW) of power
compared to an installed capacity of 200 MW, the message said.
Ormen Lange has an average output of some 62 million cubic
metres per day.
The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent),
ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil
(28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and
Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).