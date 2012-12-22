Shell's Ormen Lange gas field halted due to glitch

OSLO Dec 22 Gas production at Royal Dutch
Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway has been
disrupted and the Nyhamna processing plant has been shut down,
the Nordic power bourse and gas system operator Gassco said on
Saturday.
Ormen Lange, a key supplier of natural gas to Britain, is
expected to be gradually ramped up over the next 24 hours and
should be back to normal by Sunday, the power bourse said.
The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent),
ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil
(28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and
Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).