Norway's Ormen Lange plant restarting after shutdown -Shell

OSLO Dec 5 The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field in Norway was restarting operations after shutting down earlier on Monday but it was too early to say when normal operations would resume, the energy company said.

"Gas exports from the plant were stopped at 3am on Monday morning (0200 GMT) due to power loss," said a company spokesman. "All systems are in the process of being restarted. No time is given for when normal operations would resume."

It was not known what caused the power loss, he said.