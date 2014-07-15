版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 21:37 BJT

Shell says makes 3rd major discovery in Norphlet play in Gulf

July 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday it had found roughly 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (boed) in the Gulf of Mexico's Norphlet formation, its third discovery there.

The company, the gulf's largest operator, found the oil near its Rydberg well, roughly 75 miles off the Louisiana coast.

The company drilled the well about 26,300 feet, including about 7,400 feet of water, and found oil reserves about 400 feet deep.

Shell is the project's primary operator, and partners with Ecopetrol SA and CNOOC Ltd's Nexen. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐