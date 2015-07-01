UPDATE 1-Shell goes ahead with giant Gulf of Mexico field after cost cuts

* Appomattox project set to start production by end of
decade
* Will be Shell's largest platform in the region
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
LONDON, July 1 Royal Dutch Shell has
given the green light for the development of its largest
platform in the Gulf of Mexico after making steep cost cuts
which made the deep water project economical despite low oil
prices.
The decision to pour billions of dollars into the Appomattox
project comes as companies have scrapped around $200 billion of
mega-projects in the wake of the sharp decline in oil prices
over the past year.
Shell has operated in the Gulf of Mexico for over 60 years.
The region contributes about 17 percent of total U.S. crude oil
production according to the Energy Information Administration
and was the location in 2010 of the worst offshore oil spill in
U.S. history, involving BP's Deepwater Horizon well.
Shell's investment decision shows the energy giant's bet on
deep water as it seeks to finalise by early 2016 the $70 billion
acquisition of Britain's BG Group, which holds large
stakes in Brazil's offshore oil production.
The project, some 80 miles (130 km) off the coast of
Louisiana, is expected to start production by the end of this
decade and reach peak output of around 175,000 barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) per day, Shell said on Wednesday.
Shell, which operates 7 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico,
said it had reduced the project's cost by 20 percent through
design improvement and lower contractor and supplies costs,
bringing its breakeven price to around $55 per barrel of oil
equivalent.
The slump in crude prices since last June has jolted the oil
industry into deep cost cutting.
The Anglo-Dutch company holds a 79 percent stake in the
Appomattox project while Nexen Petroleum, a wholly owned
subsidiary of China's CNOOC, holds the remaining 21 percent.
Shell discovered the field in 2010. Once online, the
platform could boost its production in the region by more than
60 percent from 2014 levels.
"Appomattox opens up more production growth for us in the
Gulf of Mexico, where our production last year averaged about
225,000 boe per day, and this development will be profitable for
decades to come," said Marvin Odum, director of Shell Upstream
Americas.
The platform will be initially linked to the Appomattox and
Vicksburg fields, with resources of around 650 million boe, and
could be linked at a later stage to nearby fields, Shell said.
"We highlighted the potential at Appomattox as a hub for
future discoveries in our recent upgrade note, and we view the
project as one which will help drive Shell's presence in the
Gulf of Mexico materially by 2020," analysts at RBC Capital
Markets said in a note.
"This, coupled with Shell's newly acquired assets in the
Santos Basin should cement its position as a leader in Deepwater
development, in our view."
Last year Shell started production from the Mars B
development in the Gulf of Mexico. It is also currently
developing the Stones project.
At 1400 GMT Shell shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at
1.811 British pound per share.
Of the few projects that have been approved by oil companies
this year, Norway's Statoil in February gave the go ahead to
develop the $29 billion Johan Sverdrup offshore field in the
North Sea by 2019.
