UPDATE 2-Shell considers reversing Houma-Houston line

* Line currently runs east-west from Louisiana to Texas

* Could carry Eagle Ford, Cushing crudes to Louisiana

* Reversed pipeline could begin service in 2013

* Capacity could be 300,000 barrels per day

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Aug 4 Shell Pipeline Co LP (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it was considering reversal of the Houma-to-Houston pipeline system to ship Eagle Ford crude and other oils eastward to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub.

The reversed so-called Ho-Ho line would flow 300,000 barrels per day of crude from the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, markets to the Louisiana markets by early 2013, the company said in a release.

"Shell Pipeline's Ho-Ho reversal would provide pipeline access to additional crudes across the 300 miles (483 km) of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico refining complex," a news release said.

"Those crudes include the domestic crude oil production increases in Texas and the midcontinent including the Barnett, Eagle Ford and Bakken Shale plays, as well as the growing crude supplies in the Cushing, Oklahoma, area," the release said.

The reversal is subject to customer and regulatory approval and would complement new pipeline infrastructure now under construction into the Houston area, Shell said.

The growth of oil production in Canada, North Dakota and Texas, as well as the oversupply and depressed prices of crude stored at Cushing, are triggering a realignment of pipelines which historically have gone south-to-north from the Gulf Coast.

Plans are underway for other pipelines east from the Eagle Ford and south from the midcontinent, including the NYMEX delivery point at Cushing, to the U.S. Gulf, the largest refining complex. They could feed a reversed Ho-Ho.

"Increased production from Eagle Ford in south Texas and Canadian crude filling Cushing, Oklahoma, continues to force the market to adjust to changed economic realities," said Mark Routt of KBC Advanced Technologies.

"This is further evidence that crude piling up in Cushing will not be denied an outlet. Crudes need to get to the water," he said. "Economically, there is too much at stake with WTI now at a huge discount even to Mexican Maya after trading for years at a premium."

Because of the lack of pipelines, barges, trucking companies and railroads increasingly are carrying landlocked crude, and they could be affected by the new competition, but "there's plenty to go around," Routt said.

Shell also is testing the level of interest in a new pipeline from Louisiana to southeast Texas, which would bring crude westward from St. James. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)