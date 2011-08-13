UPDATE 2-Shell, authorities silent on North Sea oil leak

* Shell gives no update on status of oil leak
* Govt bodies not involved in clean up
* Greenpeace criticises lack of information
(Adds Alex Salmond quotes)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Aug 13 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
was silent on Saturday on the status of an oil leak of
unspecified size in the North Sea and authorities said they had
no information on whether the leak had been stemmed, provoking
anger from environmentalists.
The Anglo Dutch oil major said on Friday that it had
discovered the leak from a flow line at its Gannet Alpha
Platform and said then it was working to stem the flow.
The company declined to comment on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said it
had no information on the status of the clean-up operation and
that none of its staff were at the spill site.
A spokeswoman for the Department for Energy and Climate
Change said it was not involved and referred questions to Shell.
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond said the amount of
oil released was "pretty limited" but the government took all
such incidents seriously because of the "huge importance of the
magnificent marine environment that surrounds Scotland".
He said he was pleased with the way the operation was going
to contain the leak, but an investigation would follow to
establish its cause.
"I think we should put things into context," he told BBC
television. "We are probably dealing with a leak here of 100
tonnes or so of oil, I mean, if you take the Gulf of Mexico,
that was half a million tonnes, but nonetheless, any leak at
all, even a pipeline leak, is a serious matter."
Environmental group Greenpeace's oil campaigner Ben Ayliffe
said: "Right now we don't know how serious this is, what we do
know is that the North Sea is supposed to be ultra-safe, we're
told spills can't happen there."
Shell said on Friday that one of the wells at the Gannet
oil-field, 180 km (112 miles) east of Aberdeen, had been closed
but declined to say if output was reduced.
According to Argus Media, the Gannet field produced about
13,500 barrels of oil in January-April. The field is co-owned
with U.S. major Exxon and operated by Shell.
A document available from Shell's website says the Gannet
facilities have capacity to export 88,000 barrels of crude oil
per day.
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)