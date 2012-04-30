UPDATE 1-Shell, Iogen scrap plans for Canada biofuel plant

* Canceling project means loss of 150 jobs
* Plant had been considered for southern Manitoba
* Shell, Iogen still have joint venture
By Jeffrey Jones and Rod Nickel
April 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Iogen Corp have scrapped plans for a commercial-scale biofuel
plant in Manitoba, spelling the loss of 150 jobs and raising
questions about widespread and near-term use of fuel made from
agricultural waste in Canada.
The Iogen Energy joint venture had been studying building a
plant to make ethanol from straw and other plant waste, rather
than from food crops such as corn and sugar. One location
discussed was Portage la Prairie, west of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The proposal had been in planning stages and a spokesman
for Shell could not provide an estimated cost.
Shell first invested in Iogen 10 years ago and the partners
have operated a demonstration plant in the Ottawa area since
2004.
"We do continue to have a relationship with them and
continue to retain the licensing rights to the technology
developed," Shell spokesman David Williams said on Monday.
"It's like a lot of things with R&D, you build demonstration
plants, you get that far, and you learn from them, and this has
been an important source of knowledge."
Iogen will still employ 110 people at its Ottawa
headquarters and plans to expand new technology for production
of the biofuels made from cellulose, the partners said.
Cellulosic ethanol is made from the non-food portion of
crops. Ethanol production from food grains, especially corn, has
generated debate about the ethics of diverting food for use in
fuel and has been a key reason why U.S. corn stocks are
projected to fall to a 16-year low this summer.
Chicago corn futures prices hit a record peak last
summer and remain historically high.
The Canadian and provincial governments spend about C$250
million ($253 million) annually, according to the agriculture
think-tank George Morris Centre, to subsidize production by
companies such as Husky Energy Inc and Suncor Energy
Inc. One aim is to cut greenhouse gas emissions from
conventional fuel.
Ottawa wants gasoline across the country to contain an
average of 5 percent ethanol, creating demand for 2 billion
litres, but current production falls short of that level.
The decision by Shell and Iogen doesn't threaten the future
Canadian biofuels production, said Scott Thurlow, president of
the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association.
"It's just like any other fuel, it takes time to build up
the necessary capital to implement," he said. "While I am
personally disappointed, I don't see this decision as a threat
to the industry in general."
Thurlow said there are demonstration projects in Canada for
cellulosic ethanol, but no commercial production to his
knowledge.
For is part, Shell is a partner with other ethanol
producers, including Brazil's Cosan and a U.S.
company called Virent, which has developed technology to convert
plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules.