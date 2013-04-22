UK blocks Shell paying Iran oil debt in food, medicine

| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 Britain has blocked efforts by
oil major Royal Dutch Shell to settle a $2.3 billion
debt it owes Iran by paying in kind with grains or
pharmaceuticals, industry sources said.
Shell has been trying for months to find a way to work
around international sanctions that prevent it paying in
currency for crude it bought from the National Iranian Oil
Company before a European Union embargo on Iran that started
last July.
The sources said the British government was reluctant to
provide relief for the Iranian economy when Western powers are
using sanctions to apply financial pressure on Tehran to
dismantle its nuclear programme.
"The view is that doesn't make sense to smooth the way for a
payment that helps Iran when government is trying to press Iran
to negotiate," said an industry source.
A government spokesman declined comment on the Shell case
but said: "The government fully backs the tough regime of EU
sanctions that have been put in place against Iran."
Talks earlier this month between Iran and six world powers
including Britain failed to make progress in resolving a
decade-old dispute around Iran's nuclear progress. Another round
of negotiations has been scheduled for May 21.
The industry sources said Shell in February explored with
the British government the possibility of asking British
pharmaceuticals maker GSK to deliver medicines to Iran
in a payment-in-kind deal known as an offset agreement.
GSK said it had not been approached or held any discussions
on the matter. Shell declined comment.
In October, the Anglo-Dutch oil company sought permission
for an offset agreement that would have seen U.S. agricultural
trader Cargill deliver grain to Iran.
Following publication by Reuters, Dutch foreign minister
Frans Timmermans in a letter to parliament acknowledged the
proposal, saying: "As in all sanctions regimes there are some
carefully defined exceptions applicable for which in certain
cases an exemption can be granted by national governments."
Meetings were held with Cargill but, said the industry
sources, the proposal was turned down by the British government.
Cargill and Shell both declined comment at the time.
MAINTAINING IRAN RELATIONSHIP
The sources said the oil company wanted to repay its debt to
NIOC to maintain cordial relations with Iran, one of the biggest
producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
"Politics come and go but it's in the interests of Shell and
its shareholders to pay its debts and maintain a relationship
with a leading oil producer like Iran," said one of the sources.
Shell revealed in a March filing to U.S. regulatory
authorities that it owed Tehran $2.3 billion and made a net loss
of $6 million trading Iranian oil in 2012. Unlike its rivals,
Shell continued trading with Iran under a provision for
pre-existing contracts close to the EU's June 30 deadline before
the embargo. The debt is for oil purchased in 2011 and 2012.
Iran's oil revenues have fallen by about 50 percent since
sanctions were imposed last year, and regional economists
believe it has been forced to draw on its foreign reserves to
help buy essentials like grains.
But with an estimated $100 billion of foreign reserves at
the start of 2012, thanks to high oil prices, the Iranian
economy is far from collapse.
The International Monetary Fund said last week that while
sanctions had frozen Iran out of the international banking
system, Tehran was avoiding a balance-of-payments crisis and
should emerge from recession in 2014.
Food and medicine are among the humanitarian goods not
barred by U.S. and European sanctions but, isolated from
international banking, Iran has been forced to pay a premium for
grain imports.
Washington has tried to restrict countries like China,
India, South Korea and Japan that still buy Iranian oil to
paying for shipments by the barter of approved goods - including
food and medicine.
U.S. sanctions state that funds used to pay for oil must
remain in a bank account in the purchasing country and can be
used only for non-sanctioned, bilateral trade between that
country and Iran. Any bank that repatriates the money or
transfers it to a third country faces a U.S. sanction risk.
Nevertheless, said the industry sources, it appears the
British government would rather Iran be obliged to spend foreign
reserves or use oil revenues to barter for essential imports
than benefit from shipments of humanitarian goods paid for by
Shell debt.