Canadian government clears Shell to expand Jackpine project

TORONTO Dec 7 The Canadian government has
granted approval for Royal Dutch Shell Plc to expand
its Jackpine oil sands project in northern Alberta, a move that
could boost production at the site by up to 100,000 barrels a
day.
Canada's environment minister said in a statement late on
Friday that after a review by a federal-provincial panel, the
government concluded that the project was likely to cause
significant adverse environmental effects. But it said those
effects were justified and the project may proceed.
A Royal Dutch Shell spokesman said on Saturday the company
was reviewing the recommendations and conditions attached to the
approval.
"Proceeding with the project is subject to a final
investment decision by Shell and the AOSP (Athabasca Oil Sands
Project) joint venture owners," spokesman David Williams said in
an email.
Shell's partners in the venture include Marathon Oil Corp
and Chevron Corp.
Canada's oil sands, a major source of crude oil imports for
the United States, are set for a massive expansion in coming
years and Canada's Conservative government has been a big
supporter of their development.
Environmentalists oppose expanding production, partly on the
grounds that extracting oil from the clay-like bitumen is
energy-intensive and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions are
high.