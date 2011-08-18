Shell says oil spill has little impact on environment

* Oil continues to leak into sea for eighth day

* Leak rate slowed to less than 1 barrel a day

* Spokesman declines to estimate when firm will be able to stop leak

LONDON, Aug 18 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said surveys showed that oil from its ruptured North Sea pipeline had not had a significant impact on the environment, as Britain's biggest oil spill for a decade ran into its eighth day.

"Surveys, which include independent bird monitoring, indicate no significant impact on the environment," Shell said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Shell declined to give an estimate on when the company expected to be able to stop the leak, which could worsen should all the oil remaining in the pipeline seep out.

In a worse-case scenario, a maximum of 4,000 more barrels of oil could spill into the sea, adding to the 1,300 barrels which have already leaked out. However the rate of the leak had slowed to less than 1 barrel a day on Thursday, the spokesman said.

Divers have been sent down to inspect the faulty valve at the Gannet field 180 km off the Scottish coast, the company added.

Shell, which co-owns the Gannet field with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp , said an area on the sea surface of around 500m by 500m was currently affected by oil spill.

Shares in Shell closed down 3.2 percent at 1,929 pence on Thursday, outperforming the European index of oil and gas companies which finished 4.5 percent lower . (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Erica Billingham)