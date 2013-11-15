RLPC-Shell seeks $6 bln loan refinancing

LONDON Nov 15 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking a $6 billion credit facility to refinance an existing undrawn $5.1 billion facility that is due to mature in 2015, banking sources said on Friday.

The self-arranged club deal is being coordinated by Barclays and will be used for liquidity back-up for Shell's commercial paper programme.

Shell declined to comment.

AA/Aa1 rated Shell is taking advantage of competitive loan market conditions to refinance early at improved terms and conditions. The loan is for five-years, plus two one-year extension options, the sources said.

The financing pays 12.5 basis points (bps), the same level as the company paid on its $2.5 billion, 5+1+1-year credit facility from 2005.

The financing features utilisation fees for drawings under the loan, but as the deal is expected to remain undrawn, it will just pay a commitment fee, which is a percentage of the margin, one of the sources said.

Pricing on the deal is the joint lowest seen in Europe this year, matching the levels seen on AA/Aa2 rated Nestle's 5 billion euro ($6.73 billion)-equivalent, five-year credit facility signed in October.

Shell's existing $5.1 billion facility was arranged in August 2010, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)