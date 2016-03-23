Statoil Fuels and Retails wins EU okay for Shell deal

BRUSSELS, March 23 Statoil Fuel and Retail
gained European Union antitrust approval on Wednesday for its
acquisition of Shell's Danish retail and wholesale
fuels business after agreeing to sell some businesses to allay
competition concerns.
The European Commission had been concerned that the deal
could have led to Danish consumers paying more for their fuel,
diesel, gasoline and light heating oil.
Statoil Fuel and Retail, which operates in Denmark under the
Statoil brand and is controlled by Canadian company Alimentation
Couche-Tard, received the EU green light after
pledging to sell 205 petrol stations and Shell's commercial
fuels business.
The concessions also include providing access to two third
party oil terminals and to SFR's oil terminal in Aalborg and a
trademark license agreement with Shell allowing the buyer of the
divested businesses to use the Shell brand.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)