Shell, Varo in talks on German refinery stake sale

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 15 Royal Dutch Shell and Varo Energy are in advanced talks on the sale of Shell's 37.5 percent stake in the 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Schwedt, Germany, they said on Thursday.
The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.
Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's biggest oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group, owns a refinery in Cressier in Switzerland and the Bayernoil refinery in Germany.
Shell is in the midst of a $30 billion asset disposal programme following February's $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.