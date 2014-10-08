Shell starts oil production from Malaysian deep-water platform

LONDON Oct 8 Oil major Shell has
started oil production from the Gumusut-Kakap floating platform
off the Malaysian coast, the company said on Wednesday.
The deep-water platform is also expected to start producing
gas over the course of next year, Shell added.
The facility is set to reach an annual output peak of around
135,000 barrels a day.
The Gumusut-Kakap platform is one of more than 20 deep-water
projects developed by Shell, including in the Gulf of Mexico and
offshore Nigeria.
The Malaysian project is 33 percent owned by Shell as
operator, with ConocoPhillips Sabah also owning 33
percent. Malaysia's Petronas Carigali holds a 20 percent stake
and Murphy Sabah Oil a 14 percent share.
