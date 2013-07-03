Shell finds oil at Gulf of Mexico drill

BRIEF-Upland Software says joined Twilio partner program
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
LONDON, July 3 Royal Dutch Shell said it had found oil at its latest deepwater drill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Vicksburg 'A' discovery, 120 km offshore, was estimated to hold potentially recoverable resources of more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, Shell said on Wednesday.
"The results of the Vicksburg well strengthen our existing deepwater Gulf of Mexico exploration portfolio and should contribute to the nearby Appomattox discovery," said Mark Shuster, Executive Vice President of Shell Upstream Americas Exploration.
Shell has a 75 percent stake in the discovery, and CNOOC holds the rest.
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cytokinetics announces start of second cohort in phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: