BRIEF-Shell Midstream applies for U.S. IPO

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
June 18 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell files registration statement for IPO of MLP
* Shell Midstream Partners intends to apply to list common units on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "SHLX".
* Offering is expected to occur in second half of this year.
* Shell midstream partners' initial assets are expected to consist of ownership interests in four onshore and offshore pipelines located primarily in Texas and Louisiana
* Today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, shell midstream partners, L.P. ("Shell Midstream Partners"), has filed a registration statement on form S-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission
* Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers and structuring agents for proposed offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
