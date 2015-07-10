UPDATE 1-Shell buys Morgan Stanley's Europe gas and power trade book

(Adds details, background, share)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, July 10 Royal Dutch Shell has
acquired Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading
book as the U.S. bank continues its exit from the sector.
Shell is set to significantly increase its footprint in the
gas market in the coming years if it completes its proposed $70
billion acquisition of smaller British rival BG Group and
as part of a growing strategic alliance with Russia's Gazprom,
the world's top gas producer.
Shell Energy Europe, its supply and trading arm in the
region, has signed a binding sales and purchase agreement for
Morgan Stanley's portfolio, the Anglo-Dutch company said on
Friday, without providing further details.
The deal includes only Morgan's trading book and no staff,
according to several sources.
"Comprising predominantly physical and financial gas and
power trades, the deal further expands Shell's activities in
core energy markets across Europe," Shell said in a statement.
Morgan Stanley, once one of the most powerful Wall Street
banks in commodities trading, has drastically reduced its
exposure in the sector due to regulations limiting banks'
proprietary trading in markets such as oil or metals.
The bank has sold its oil trading business to Castleton
after its deal with Russia's Rosneft collapsed due to
Western sanctions on Russia. Morgan's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) team left for Glencore.
Shell's shares were up 1.4 percent at 0940 GMT, in line with
the European oil and gas index.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David
Clarke and William Hardy)