Louis Dreyfus picks Shell veteran as new CFO

PARIS Dec 6 Louis Dreyfus Company
named Armand Lumens, a veteran of oil firm Royal Dutch Shell
, as its new finance chief on Tuesday, the latest in a
series of leadership changes at the commodity trader under main
shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.
Lumens, a 48-year-old Dutch national, will take up the post
on March 1, 2017, succeeding Federico Cerisoli, who has been
interim group CFO since the end of June, Louis Dreyfus said in a
statement.
Lumens becomes the firm's fourth group CFO in just over a
year. Longstanding CFO Claude Ehlinger was succeeded in October
2015 by Sandrine Teran, who then stepped down in June, handing
over to Cerisoli.
The business is being overhauled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus,
who controls it through a family trust set up by her late
husband Robert. She inherited the stake in 2009 and has
increasingly exerted her influence, including as board
chairwoman since 2015.
The trading house has seen profits decline as it struggles
with ample supply of commodities, lower market prices and slower
economic growth.
It said in October that it was going ahead with plans to
restructure certain activities, starting with the sale of its
fertiliser distribution business in Africa.
Lumens, the incoming CFO, was most recently CFO for Shell
International Trading & Shipping, the world's largest oil, gas,
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power commodities trader,
according to Louis Dreyfus.
"...we are convinced that his knowledge of the commodities
industry and his global experience in financial operations will
be a definite asset in the pursuit of our future plans," Chief
Executive Officer Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena said of Lumens in
the statement.
Cerisoli will take up the position of deputy CFO and chief
controlling and accounting officer, also from March 1.
Louis Dreyfus, one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of global
agricultural commodity traders alongside Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill, also went through a
series of CEOs between 2013 and 2015 before promoting former
Asia head Ramirez.
